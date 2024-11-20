Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 (ANI): As the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 began on a high note, Bollywood icon Salman Khan's father, Salim Khan, was among the prominent figures who stepped out to cast his vote in Mumbai.

Accompanied by his wife, Salma Khan, the veteran screenwriter made his way to the polling booth on Wednesday afternoon, surrounded by a team of bodyguards.

In the videos, Salim Khan, who is known for his decades-long contribution to the Indian film industry, was seen walking with the assistance of aides into the polling booth.

His wife, Sushila, followed suit, and both showed their inked fingers after successfully casting their votes.

The couple's outing at the polling booth was one of many that saw celebrities from the entertainment world exercising their democratic right.

Later, Salman's brother, actor Sohail Khan also arrived to cast his ballot.

After casting his vote, he said, "I am a Bandra boy... whoever gets selected I wish he loves Bandra as we all Bandrahites love Bandra.. We hope a good politician comes... It's a responsibility to vote and I request everyone to come and vote."

Among other celebrities who cast their votes were Subhash Ghai, Sonu Sood, Akshay Kumar, Nikita Dutta, Reena Dutta (Aamir Khan's ex-wife), Shubha Khote, and Sharvari Wagh.

The Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 are being held across 288 constituencies in a single-phase poll, with voting starting at 7 am and concluding at 6 pm.

The state is witnessing fierce competition, with a total of 4,136 candidates vying for seats, including 2,086 independent contenders.

Among the political factions in the race, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is contesting 149 seats, has formed an alliance with Shiv Sena and the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction).

In contrast, the opposition, comprising the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, which includes Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), is aiming to reclaim ground in the state's political landscape.

Mumbai, being one of the most politically significant cities in Maharashtra, has been fortified with extensive security arrangements to ensure smooth and peaceful voting.

Over 25,000 security personnel have been deployed, including riot-control teams and home guards, to monitor the situation. (ANI)

