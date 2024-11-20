Renowned musical luminary AR Rahman and his wife, Saira Banu, have announced their separation after a 29-year marital journey. In a poignant joint statement released late Tuesday (November 19), the couple revealed the heartbreaking news, attributing their decision to insurmountable emotional strain. The news has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry. Amid this, an old video of Saira Banu attending Anant Ambani's wedding reception has gone viral. Let's check it out. AR Rahman-Saira Banu Divorce: Music Maestro’s Children AR Ameen and Raheema Rahman Break Silence on Their Parents’ Separation.

Who Is Saira Banu?

AR Rahman's estranged wife, Saira Banu, was reportedly born in December 1973 and hails from the vibrant tapestry of Kutch, Gujarat. Almost seven years Rahman's junior, she hails from a culturally affluent upper-middle-class family. Renowned for her philanthropic endeavours, Banu is actively involved in various charitable organizations focused on healthcare, education, and community development. AR Rahman and Wife Saira Banu Part Ways After Two Decades of Marriage.

Neeta Ambani Calls Saira Banu 'Invisible' In Old Video

Amid Saira Banu and AR Rahman's divorce, an old video from the extravagant Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding reception has gone viral, showcasing Nita Ambani in a moment of grace and warmth. In the clip, Nita is seen expressing her admiration for the Rahman family. She praises Ameen, the talented son of the iconic composer AR Rahman, and extends heartfelt thanks to 'invisible' Saira Banu for her presence at the event.

“He is AR Rahman’s son and I have seen him since a little boy. So lets give him a big round of applause…Saira never, Saira is actually invisible. She has come here and made her presence felt and is here post midnight lets give her also a round of applause, and once again to the living legend AR Rahman, he makes India proud,” she says in the video. After Wife Saira Banu, AR Rahman Posts Statement on Their Separation Ending With #ARRSairaaBreakup; Breakup Hashtag Leaves Netizens Confused and Amused.

Old Video of AR Rahman's Estranged Wife at Anant Ambani Reception

AR Rahman-Saira Banu's Love Story & Kids

The serendipitous union of AR Rahman and Saira unfolded through an arranged marriage in 1995. Rahman recounted that his mother, upon spotting Saira at a Chennai shrine, was immediately captivated. Despite being unacquainted with Saira or her family, she approached them, given their proximity to the shrine. The ensuing conversation led to a natural progression of events, culminating in their marriage. FYI, AR Rahman and Saira have three children - AR Ameen, Raheema Rahman and Khateeja Rahman.

