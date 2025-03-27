New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Salman Khan is the better actor, said superstar Aamir Khan, lauding his Bollywood contemporary for his emotional scenes on the big screen.

The two actors collaborated for a promotional video ahead of the release of Salman's latest film "Sikandar" on Sunday. The film is directed by A R Murugadoss, who had earlier directed Aamir in the 2008 blockbuster "Ghajini".

In the video, uploaded on YouTube, the actors asked Murugadoss to judge them based on different parameters.

Salman Khan asked the filmmaker, “Who's the better actor? Who's more hardworking? Who's more sincere?"

To this, Aamir said, “All the boring things."

As the filmmaker hesitated, Aamir admitted, “Sir, actor also, he is better. Have you seen 'Dabangg'?"

Murugadoss then said that Salman acted well, especially in the scene where the superstar had to cry. "He did it without glycerine," he added.

Aamir echoed with the director and said, "I have seen... His emotional scenes are outstanding."

"Sikandar" also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, Anjini Dhawan, and Jatin Sarna. It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

