Washington [US], April 30 (ANI): Paramount plus has announced that Sam Elliott will join the cast of its drama series 'Landman' for season 2.

Elliott, known for his roles in '1883' and 'A Star Is Born,' will bring his signature charm and charisma to the show, as per Deadline.

Elliott's addition to the cast comes as no surprise, given his previous work with series creator Taylor Sheridan on '1883.'

His character's role in season 2 has not been disclosed, but fans can expect him to bring depth and nuance to the show.

Production on season 2 of 'Landman' is currently underway in Texas, where the series is set.

The show follows the Texas oil industry and stars Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore, and Andy Garcia, among others.

'Landman' has been a critical and commercial success for Paramount plus, ranking as a Top 10 SVOD Original Series and setting new records for the network, as per Deadline.

The show's premiere episode reportedly had 35 million global streaming viewers.

'Landman' is co-created by Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace and executive produced by Sheridan, David C Glasser, and Billy Bob Thornton, among others.

The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions. (ANI)

