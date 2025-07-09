Entertainment News | Samantha Gives Fans Glimpse of Her 'Detroit' Trip with Raj Nidimoru; Check Pics

Get latest articles and stories on Entertainment at LatestLY. Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently gave fans a peek into her relaxing vacation in Detroit, Michigan. She was joined by director Raj Nidimoru, who co-directed her latest project 'Citadel: Honey Bunny.'

Agency News ANI| Jul 09, 2025 10:08 AM IST
A+
A-
Entertainment News | Samantha Gives Fans Glimpse of Her 'Detroit' Trip with Raj Nidimoru; Check Pics
Samantha Ruth Prabhu with Raj Nidimoru (Photo/instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 9 (ANI): Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently gave fans a peek into her relaxing vacation in Detroit, Michigan. She was joined by director Raj Nidimoru, who co-directed her latest project 'Citadel: Honey Bunny.'

On Tuesday, Samantha posted a series of photos on Instagram from her time in the U.S. The actor attended the 2025 edition of the Telugu Association of North America (TANA) and spent some time sightseeing and relaxing with friends.

Also Read | Maharashtra Bendur 2025 Wishes and Images: Share Happy Bendur Greetings, HD Wallpapers, Messages and Photos To Celebrate the Agricultural Festival Maharashtra Bendur 2025 Wishes and Images: Share Happy Bendur Greetings, HD Wallpapers, Messages and Photos To Celebrate the Agricultural Festival

  • Videos
    IndiGo Flight 6E784 From Surat to Jaipur Delayed As Swarm of Bees Settles Near Aircraft’s Luggage Door IndiGo Flight 6E784 From Surat to Jaipur Delayed As Swarm of Bees Settles Near Aircraft’s Luggage Door
    • Close
    Search

    Entertainment News | Samantha Gives Fans Glimpse of Her 'Detroit' Trip with Raj Nidimoru; Check Pics

    Get latest articles and stories on Entertainment at LatestLY. Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently gave fans a peek into her relaxing vacation in Detroit, Michigan. She was joined by director Raj Nidimoru, who co-directed her latest project 'Citadel: Honey Bunny.'

    Agency News ANI| Jul 09, 2025 10:08 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    Entertainment News | Samantha Gives Fans Glimpse of Her 'Detroit' Trip with Raj Nidimoru; Check Pics
    Samantha Ruth Prabhu with Raj Nidimoru (Photo/instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

    Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 9 (ANI): Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently gave fans a peek into her relaxing vacation in Detroit, Michigan. She was joined by director Raj Nidimoru, who co-directed her latest project 'Citadel: Honey Bunny.'

    On Tuesday, Samantha posted a series of photos on Instagram from her time in the U.S. The actor attended the 2025 edition of the Telugu Association of North America (TANA) and spent some time sightseeing and relaxing with friends.

    Also Read | Salman Khan Pens Heartfelt and Hilarious Birthday Wish for Brother-in-Law Atul Agnihotri, Fans React to 'Drunk Post' (View Post).

    One of the first photos shows Samantha and Raj walking together on the streets of Detroit, both smiling. Samantha wore an oversized brown sweatshirt with jeans, while Raj looked casual in a navy jacket and denim. Another photo captured the two enjoying a meal with friends at a restaurant.

    In other pictures, Samantha was seen relaxing at a cafe, dressed in a black T-shirt and cream trousers, wearing large sunglasses and smiling slightly. One sweet photo featured her lounging in bed in pyjamas, cuddled up with her pet dog.

    Also Read | Varsha Bharath's Critically Acclaimed Coming-of-Age Drama 'Bad Girl' Set for Theatrical Release on This Date.

    Samantha kept the caption simple, writing just "Detroit" with a heart emoji.

    Take a look

    https://www.instagram.com/p/DL2sTiXo2Sh/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

    The actor and director recently worked together on 'Citadel: Honey Bunny,' the Indian version of the international spy thriller franchise Citadel, produced by the Russo Brothers' AGBO. The show premiered on Prime Video on November 7, last year.

    The series lost the Best Foreign Language Series award to South Korea's Squid Game at the 30th Critics' Choice Awards that took place in February this year. Despite the loss, the action-packed series gained significant attention in India after winning the Best Series (Critics) and Best Screenplay awards at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2024. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like
    Tags:
    You might also like

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    dabur share price
    500+K+ searches
    delhi high court
    500+K+ searches
    dixon share price
    500+K+ searches
    gambhira bridge news
    500+K+ searches
    punjab and haryana high court
    500+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Shubhanshu ShuklaIran Israel WarFact CheckENG VS IND 2025Donald TrumpSardaar Ji 3Jagannath Rath YatraFIFA Club World Cup 2025Rahul GandhiWeather Forecast TodayNarendra ModiSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel