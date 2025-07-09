Salman Khan Pens Heartfelt and Hilarious Birthday Wish for Brother-in-Law Atul Agnihotri, Fans React to ‘Drunk Post’ (View Post)

Bollywood Team Latestly| Jul 09, 2025 09:39 AM IST
Salman Khan (Photo Credit: Instagram / @beingsalmankhan)

Bollywood star Salman Khan recently took a light-hearted break from prepping for Bigg Boss 19 to wish his brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri a happy birthday in true Bhaijaan style. Taking to social media, Salman posted a sweet photo of Atul resting his head on sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri’s shoulder and paired it with a quirky caption. Salman Khan Security Breach: Who Is Isha Chabria? 36-YO Model Detained for Illegally Entering Salman Khan’s Bandra Residence, Says Actor Invited Him.

Salman Khan Shares Post on Instagram – See Post

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

He wrote, “Happy birthday Atul my bil means brother in law. Thank u for taking care of my sister I love u man. Best husband n father now can u plz be u the man I knew, 1 day I vil be the Man U r. Wake up brother.”

Fans Amused by Salman Khan’s Post, Call It a ‘Drunk’ Tribute – See Reaction

(Photo Credit: Instagram / @beingsalmankhan)

The message, filled with warmth and playful jabs, instantly caught the attention of fans. While many adored the heartfelt note, others jokingly called it a “drunk post”—a reaction sparked by the relaxed, sleepy pose in the photo and Salman’s candid tone. ‘Bigg Boss Season 19’: Salman Khan’s ‘BB19’ To Welcome Habubu Doll? First AI Contestant Set To Steal the Spotlight With Style (Watch Video)

Atul Agnihotri and Alvira Khan Agnihotri’s Bond

Atul Agnihotri, who is a known actor, producer, and director, has been married to Alvira since 1995. The two first met on the sets of the 1992 film Jagriti, where Alvira had come to visit Salman. Sparks flew, and the rest is history. As the post continues to go viral, fans are loving the glimpse into Salman’s softer, humorous side.

