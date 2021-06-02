Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2 (ANI): Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor on Wednesday credited 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' director Dibakar Banerjee for guiding him and extracting the critically acclaimed performance from him in the action-thriller.

The 'Tevar' actor has been received heaps of praises for his character Pinky Dahiya in the Parineeti Chopra co-starrer.

In the movie, the 'Ishaqzaade' star essays the role of a corrupt cop and people are saying it's his best performance to date. The actor underwent a gruelling prep process with his director for over three months before he shot for the film and Arjun feels this was an invaluable exercise to deliver a knock-out performance on screen.

The '2 States' actor took to Instagram and penned down a lengthy note.

He wrote, "Pinky gave me a chance to challenge myself. Pinky gave me a chance to question my understanding of the beliefs prevalent in our country. Pinky gave me a chance to work with a mind that is unlike anyone else's."

"Thank you #DibakarBanerjee for all those torturous, tiring, exhausting, mentally consuming days, without which there would be no Pinky and no redemption for an actor like me seeking to find new pastures so that I could take my craft to unchartered territories. Thank you for not trusting me too much and building this man from the scratch," added Arjun.

Arjun thanking Dibakar for holding his hand in building every layer of this complex character. He says, "You have built Pinky with me, from within me, from really hidden parts of me. That is what has made it all so pure and so, so gratifying. Thank you."

Produced, written, and directed by Dibakar, the movie also stars Neena Gupta, Raghuvir Yadav, and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles. 'Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar' follows the story of two completely different individuals, Pinkesh Dahiya and Sandeep Kaur, whose lives suddenly intertwine.

Ironically this pair of chalk and cheese are united by their mistrust, suspicion and hatred for one another. This suspense-drama promises to keep the viewers glued to their seats as it explores the polarities of the two worlds and is packed with great performances by the iconic 'Ishaqzaade' duo who are back together to reignite the silver screen.

Apart from 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar', Arjun whose last release was 'Sardar ka Grandson', co-starring Rakul Preet Singh, also has 'Ek Villain Returns', and 'Bhoot Police' in the pipeline. (ANI)

