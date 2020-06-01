Entertainment News | Sanjay Dutt Remembers Mom Nargis on Birth Anniversary, Shares Monochromatic Montage

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1 (ANI): Remembering legendary actor and his late mother Nargis, veteran actor Sanjay Dutt shared a throwback video recalling memories on her birth anniversary.

The 'Kalank' actor put out a monochromatic video on Twitter featuring pictures of the late actor.

The video starts with a note that reads, "To the best actress" and featured several pictures of Nargis, followed by a message, "To the best wife," with pictures of the 'Mother India' actor and Sanjay's father Sunil Dutt capturing some precious moments, and the memorabilia concluded with a note, "To the best mother," showcasing Nargis' pictures with younger Sanjay Dutt, and his family members.

The video concludes with a message, "Happy Birthday Ma, Love You!"

Along with the post, the Sanjay wrote, Happy Birthday Ma, miss you" along with a red heart emoticon.

Nargis Dutt, the silver screen beauty from the 1940s to 60s, is best known for her phenomenal role in her 1957 film 'Mother India'

Nargis featured in 51 films including the epic classics like 'Barsaat', 'Shree 420', 'Andaz', 'Awara', and 'Raat Aur Din'. (ANI)

