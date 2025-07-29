Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI): Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has turned 66 on Tuesday. The 'Khal Nayak' star received an outpouring of wishes from his fans as well as celebrities from the industry.

Actress Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram and penned a heartfelt post for Dutt, calling him an "incredible talent" and an "amazing person." Shilpa wrote, "You bring so much energy and passion to every part that I'm constantly inspired by your brilliance on and off screen. But what truly sets you apart is your kind heart and generosity of spirit that I have witnessed. Here's wishing you all the love, happiness, and great health above all, Rockstar."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DMrhOUst_gF/

She also shared pictures with her 'Dus' co-star.

Ajay Devgn shared a screenshot from a scene of 'Son of Sardaar' and said, "Mera bhai and the best co-star to work with...lucked out with you baba...Happy Birthday."

Prabhas, who will soon feature alongside Sanjay Dutt in 'The Raja Saab' wrote, "Wishing the ever-inspiring Sanjay Dutt sir a very Happy Birthday! Grateful to share the screen with you in #TheRajaSaab."

Suniel Shetty gave a shoutout to the actor as his "force, friend, and brother" for life. Happy Happy birthday to the one and only - The Dutt - a force, a friend, a brother for life. Here's to more strength, good health, and that unbeatable swag!" he wrote.

Jackie Shroff also wished his 'Prassthanam' co-star, praying for the actor's "happiness."

Sanjay Dutt's wife, Maanayata, also penned a heartwarming post for her husband, along with pictures of the intimate birthday celebrations. The couple's twin kids were also a part of the birthday party.

On the work front, the actor has films like 'Dhurandhar', 'The Raja Saab', and 'KD - The Devil' in the pipeline. (ANI)

