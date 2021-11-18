Mumbai, Nov 18 (PTI) Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta on Thursday said he is set to begin work on his next film, which is a "complete departure" from his previous movies.

The 52-year-old director, whose debut feature was 1994's “Aatish: Feel the Fire”, is synonymous with crime-action and gangster films like “Kaante”, “Shootout” series and “Mumbai Saga”.

Also Read | Aparshakti Khurrana Birthday: Did You Know The Actor Captained Haryana Under-19 Team?.

Gupta said he is both excited and nervous about his next film.

“Off alone to Goa today to embark on a new and fascinating journey of my next film which is a complete departure from anything I've done so far. Anxious, nervous, excited...,” he tweeted.

Also Read | Nayanthara Birthday: Simplicity is an Essential Part of Her Wardrobe, Proof in Pics.

In a follow-up tweet, the filmmaker said he is looking forward to 2022 as he intends to direct at least two films next year, besides producing multiple projects under his banner White Feather Films.

“I am so looking forward to 2022. The plan is to make up for the time lost to both the pandemics. While White Feather Films is already producing multiple films, I am scheduled to direct two films next year. With the strong possibility of a third,” he added.

Gupta last month announced his home production “Visfot”, a thriller starring Riteish Deshmukh and Fardeen Khan.

Directed by Kookie Gulati of “The Big Bull” fame, the movie is the official remake of the 2012 Venezuelan film “Rock, Paper, Scissors”.

“Visfot” is presented by Gupta and Bhushan Kumar-led T-Series.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)