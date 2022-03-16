Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 16 (ANI): On the third anniversary of her film 'Photograph', actor Sanya Malhotra went back in time and dropped a string of photographs from the movie's promotions at the Berlin Film Festival.

In one of the images, Sanya can be seen posing with her co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui and director Ritesh Batra on the red carpet.

Also Read | From the Director of #Lupin.

French Action Film #TheTakedown Premieres on Netflix, May 6. … – Latest Tweet by LetsOTT GLOBAL.

"3 years of Photograph," she captioned the post.

Helmed by Ritesh Batra, 'Photograph' revolves around street photographer Rafi, played by Nawaz, who clicks photographs of tourists at the Gateway of India. One day he meets Miloni (Sanya), a CA by profession. After a chain of events, he convinces her to pretend to be his girlfriend Noori in front of his ailing grandmother, just to avoid conversation around his marriage. However, soon, the two develop a bond. (ANI)

Also Read | Business Proposal: 5 Reasons Why Ahn Hyo-Seop and Kim Se-jeong’s Kdrama Is The Rom-Com We Didn’t Know We Needed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)