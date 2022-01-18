Sara Ali Khan, who is currently shooting for a new film in Indore, recently took out time from her busy schedule to explore the city. On Monday, Sara along with her mother and veteran actor Amrita Singh paid a visit to Indore's famous Khajrana Ganesh temple. The two visited the temple around 6:00 pm yesterday and stayed there for a while. Saif Ali Khan Posing With Sara Ali Khan and Baby Ibrahim in This Throwback Picture Is Simply Priceless!

After offering prayers to the Lord, Sara took to Instagram and shared a few pictures. In one of the images, Sara can be seen posing with her mother inside the temple premises. Sara Ali Khan Seeks Blessings as She Visits Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple With Mother Amrita Singh (View Pics).

Sara Ali Khan and Mom Amrita Singh Visits Khajrana Ganesh Temple

Sara Ali Khan and Mom Amrita Singh Visits Khajrana Ganesh Temple (Photo Credits: Instagram Story)

A few days ago, the mother-daughter duo visited the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple in Ujjain. Such visits prove Sara's inclination towards religious beliefs.

