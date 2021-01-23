New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): Setting the temperature soaring, Bollywood's chirpy queen Sara Ali Khan on Saturday shared another bout of pictures from her Maldives trip.

The 'Love Aaj Kal' actor hopped on to Instagram to share the pictures with her Instafam.

The pictures see her dressed in a light blue coloured floral swimsuit and red-tinted sunglasses.

While two pictures see her posing near a shed at the beach, another one sees her posing against a serene blue backdrop of the sea.

Using her quirky poetic style, she wrote, "Sky above, Sand below, Live in the moment- Go with the flow."

The 'Coolie No.1 ' actor had gone to Maldives for a vacation earlier this week. (ANI)

