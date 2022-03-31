Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 31 (ANI): Actors Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey, who have been shooting for 'Gaslight' in Gujrat for a while now, paid a visit to the famous Nageshvara Jyotirlinga Temple on Thursday.

Several pictures and videos from their visit have been doing the rounds in which Sara can seen sporting an ethnic white suit. On the other hand, Vikrant opted for a basic blue shirt. Both the actors have a yellow cloth tied around them.

Also Read | Rupali Ganguly on Anupamaa Prequel: I Am Confident It Will Let the Audience Develop a Deeper Connection to the Character.

Sara, too, shared a few pictures with Vikrant on her Instagram handle.

"Nice to have you mere saath..Filming, inspiring, holding my haath..Being there and helping me for har ek baat ..Thank you..Jai Bholenath," Sara captioned the post.

Also Read | RIP Paul Herman: The Sopranos, Goodfellas Actor, Dies at 76.

Besides 'Gaslight', Sara will also be seen in Laxman Utekar's untitled next opposite Vicky Kaushal and Vikrant will soon be seen in 'Forensic' opposite Radhika Apte. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)