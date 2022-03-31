Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 31 (ANI): Rupali Ganguly's ongoing popular serial 'Anupamaa' is all set to get its prequel titled 'Anupama - Namaste America'.

The prequel will invite viewers to watch Anupamaa's (Rupali) life unfold in the early years of her marriage.

Also Read | It’s a Wrap for Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Faadu; Pens Heartfelt Note Talking About Her Film’s Journey.

Reprising the role of Anupamaa in the prequel, Rupali said, "Anupamaa is a character that has seen me grow as an actor and a woman. It brings me immense joy to see Hotstar Specials presents Anupama - Namaste America, become the first show to run parallelly alongside a running television show. The prequel will showcase a side that's never been seen before. As the popular show already has a successful following, I am confident the prequel will let the audience develop a deeper connection to the character."

The prequel, with 11 episodes, will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar from April 25. (ANI)

Also Read | Tiger Nageswara Rao: Nupur Sanon Joins Ravi Teja’s Pan India Film.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)