Washington DC [US], March 14 (ANI): Netflix's popular romantic drama 'Virgin River' has added two new cast members for the upcoming seventh season, reported Deadline.

The 'Vampire Diaries' fame actor Sara Canning and 'Riverdale' actor Cody Kearsley are set to join the cast of 'Virgin River' in recurring roles.

Also Read | 'Be Happy' Movie Review: Abhishek Bachchan and Inayat Verma's Performances Do the Heavy Lifting in Remo D'Souza's Wobbly Family Drama (LatestLY Exclusive).

According to Deadline, production of the upcoming seventh season has already begun. The new season, which will pick up two hours after the end of the Season 6 finale at Mel (Breckenridge) and Jack's (Henderson) wedding, is expected to premiere in early 2026.

Canadian actors Canning and Kearsley will play characters related to an existing and new storyline, respectively, on the series based on Robyn Carr's novels about the tight-knit community in the remote California town of Virgin River, as per the outlet.

Also Read | Aamir Khan 60th Birthday: From 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar' to 'Sarfarosh', 5 Most Rewatchable '90s Movies of Bollywood Superstar and Where To Watch Them Online.

As per the series, Canning's Victoria is an ex-cop who was shot in the line of duty and is now working for the state medical board as an investigator.

She arrives in Virgin River to investigate Doc's practice but runs into a friend with whom she wouldn't mind catching up.

Canning is known for her role in The Vampire Diaries, War for the Planet of the Apes, A Series of Unfortunate Events and Remedy, a series for which she won UBCP/ACTRA and Leo Awards, reported Deadline.

On the storyline of the seventh season, Patrick Sean Smith confirmed to Deadline that the fight for Virgin River's clinic will form a major crux in the upcoming season.

Virgin River's returning main cast includes Breckenridge, Henderson, Tim Matheson, Annette O'Toole, Colin Lawrence, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Allen, Sarah Dugdale, Grazzini, Kai Bradbury and Kandyse McClure.

According to Deadline, actor Mark Ghanime will no longer be part of the lead cast of the series. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)