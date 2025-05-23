Los Angeles, May 23 (PTI) Hollywood actor Sarah Michelle Gellar says she wasn't called to be a part of the "Scream 7" but is willing to return to the franchise.

Michelle Gellar featured in the second installment of the horror-mystery, which released in 1997. The 48-year-old actor portrayed the role of Cici Cooper.

"I'm not in (Scream 7). I tried to get in (Scream 7), nobody wanted me. They were bringing everybody back. I kept thinking I would get a call, I didn't get a call," she said on the Entertainment Tonight show.

She added how many actors have reprised their roles in the franchise.

"There's a lot of people that died in all the 'Scream' movies that are back. Skeet (Ulrich), (Matthew) Lillard. I'm just saying, I'm waiting for my call.”

The "Scream" franchise began in 1996 and went on to have five more installments, with the last being "Scream VI", which released in 2023.

The upcoming installment, "Scream 7", is directed by Kevin Williamson and stars Matthew Lillard and Matthew Lillard among others.

