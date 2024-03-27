Sean Diddy Combs, who resigned as chairman of Revolt TV (a media company) in November amid sexual assault allegations, has reportedly finalised a deal to sell his stake in the company. According to TMZ, the transaction involves Combs selling his remaining shares to an undisclosed buyer, ensuring Revolt TV remains under Black ownership. The specific financial details of the deal are under wraps. The new owner of Revolt TV is maintaining anonymity for now, with plans for a formal introduction later. Diddy's Alleged Drug Mule Arrested at Miami Airport Over Cocaine and Marijuana Charges – Reports.

Sean Diddy Combs Sells Revolt TV Stakes

UPDATE: Diddy has sold off all of his shares of REVOLT TV to an anonymous buyer, and is no longer associated with the company. pic.twitter.com/W0bkTUPwHQ — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) March 26, 2024

