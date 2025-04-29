New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) The fourth season of crime drama series "Criminal Justice", starring Pankaj Tripathi, is set to stream on JioHotstar from May 22, the OTT platform announced on Tuesday.

Directed by Rohan Sippy, the upcoming chapter is titled "A Family Matter" and produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios.

The four season will see Tripathi reprise his role of the uncanny lawyer Madhav Mishra, who gets an intriguing new case revolving around "a torrid love affair and an unforeseen murder", according to the official plotline.

"'Criminal Justice' feels like homecoming to me. Every time I return as Madhav Mishra, it's like reuniting with an old friend who still has something new to teach me.

"There's an honesty and warmth to him that audiences have held onto through every season. That love is deeply humbling. Madhav isn't just a character I play—he's someone I carry with me. And with each chapter, that bond only grows stronger," Tripathi said in a statement.

Joining him in the cast for season four are actors Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Surveen Chawla, Mita Vashisht, Asha Negi, Shweta Basu Prasad, Khushboo Atre and Barkha Singh.

Sippy said it was an absolute delight to collaborate again with Tripathi for the new instalment of the series.

"Yet again this season brings in a powerful new cast as well, who play off him brilliantly and shape a unique legal dramatic thriller that audiences will really engage with," he added.

“Criminal Justice” started with its first season in 2018 that was adapted from the 2008 British television series of the same name.

The second season, titled “Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors” came out in 2020, followed by the third chapter, titled “Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach”, in 2022.

