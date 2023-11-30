Los Angeles, Nov 30 (PTI) Sebastian Stan, the star of "Pam & Tommy" and multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films, is set to play a younger version of former US president Donald Trump in upcoming movie "The Apprentice" from Iranian filmmaker Ali Abbasi.

According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, "Succession" alum Jeremy Strong and Oscar nominee Maria Bakalova will also appear in the movie, touted as an "exploration of power and ambition set in a world of corruption and deceit”.

"The Apprentice" will examine Trump's efforts to build his real estate business in New York in the 1970s and 1980s, also digging into his relationship with infamous attorney Roy Cohn. It's a mentor-protege story that charts the origins of a major American dynasty, as per the official logline.

Strong, also known for his film roles in "The Trial of the Chicago 7", "Molly's Game" and "The Big Short", will portray Cohn, a notorious lawyer and fixer who Trump considered a mentor early in his career.

Bakalova, who received an Academy Award nomination for "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm", will appear as the late Ivana Trump, a business woman who partnered with then-husband Donald Trump on some of his most prominent real estate projects.

The two divorced in 1992, and Ivana Trump died last year.

Gabriel Sherman, whose bestseller "The Loudest Voice in the Room" inspired Showtime's miniseries "The Loudest Voice", starring Russell Crowe as Fox News founder Roger Ailes, will serve as the writer on the project.

"The Apprentice" will be produced by Daniel Beckerman of Scythia Films, Jacob Jerek of Profile Pictures and Ruth Treacy of Taylored Films.

