Sharper is a neo-noir thriller in which the characters are not at all who they seem to be. The stakes are high as all of them play a game of greed, ambition, lust, power, money and more. The new trailer for Sharper sets the tone with Ariana Grande's "7 Rings", and looks to be a promising psychological thriller that will have audiences playing their own guessing game till the end. Julianne Moore and Finn Wolfhard Star in the First Trailer for Jesse Eisenberg's When You Finish Saving the World.

Watch Sharper's Suspenseful Trailer Here:

