Mumbai, Oct 4 (PTI) The second edition of All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF) is scheduled to begin virtually from October 9.

The festival aims to bring "compelling environmental narratives" to the audience with 44 films from across 31 countries, according to a release issued by the organisers.

The film gala will feature various sections like Drive Thru Shorts, Activision, Midnight Tails, What's On Your Plate?, Sapling Stories (Kids Friendly), Flux and Form, A Chasm of Hope, New Voices, Deep Dive Features and Programmer's Choice.

The sections will showcase 33 India premieres.

"This year's edition has a new film submission category, a 'Youth Category', along with International Feature Films, International Short Films, Indian Feature Films, and Indian Short Films," the release read.

The jury includes photojournalist and filmmaker Michael Snyder, actor-director Amin Hajee, documentary filmmaker Anand Patwardhan, and director Sourav Sarangi.

The ambassadors representing the festival include actors Jackie Shroff and Mrunmayee Deshpande. The founding team comprises Kunal Khanna, Neha Shreshta, and Rudransh Mathur.

Kunal Khanna, co-founder of the festival, described the ALT EFF as a platform that brings films from across the globe with an "intention to inspire" and to address the "current climate and environmental emergency".

"We look forward to bringing ALT EFF out of the virtual to the physical realm next year and then build it into a 5-day, 7-day and then eventually 10-day long festival in the coming years. We seek to become a major arts event in the country, attracting experts, audiences, knowledge and experiences from across the globe to Panchgani, Maharashtra," Khanna said in a statement.

Sophy Vsivaraman has joined the advisory team of the festival alongside filmmaker Mike Pandey and CEO of Glitch, Pooja Jauhari.

The festival will conclude on October 17.

