Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 11 (ANI): The founders of the Himachal International Film & Art Festival (HiFAF), & Soch Foundation, Raja Singh Malhotra and Anurag Vashisht, announced the second edition of the festival on Tuesday.

While addressing a press conference, the founders announced that the festival will take place from June 13 to 15 at Devlok, as per the press note by the HiFAF.

Also Read | 'I've Done 10 Remakes, They Have All Been Superhits': Ahead of 'Sitaare Zameen Par' Release, Aamir Khan Gets Talking About Being Trolled for Remaking Films.

This vibrant celebration of cinema and art will showcase over 50 films, most of which are rarely available on mainstream platforms or theatres.

As per the press note, notable films include 'A Fly on the Wall' by Sonali Bose, 'Second Chance' by Subhadra Mahajan, 'Delhi Daak' by Diwakar Das Roy, and 'Bunnyhood' by Mansi Maheshwari.

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan's Wife Gauri Khan Rents Lavish INR 1.35 Lakh per Month Apartment for Staff, As Mannat Undergoes Grand Makeover - Here's What We Know.

Notably, 'Bunnyhood' will be screened at the festival right after its appearance at the Cannes Film Festival.

Classic films like 'Mirch Masala' and 'Guide' will also be screened during the evenings. Daily screenings will run from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM, according to the press note by HiFAF.

Raja Singh Malhotra and Vashisht highlighted that this year's festival also brings a strong focus on art education.

Over 600 students from local schools, including Sheubagh and Jana, will participate in creative workshops on body movement, acting, fashion, dance, art, and theatre.

One of the key highlights will be interactive sessions on filmmaking where children will learn how to create films using mobile phones, understand camera work, and explore ways to express their hidden talents.

To enrich the experience, a special team from the National School of Drama (NSD) will be present to train the students, as per the press note by HiFAF.

Adding a musical charm to the festival, several renowned independent music artists will also perform.

Some of the artists who will be performing at the festivals include Bharat Chauhan, Osho Jain, Salman Elahi, Vismay Patel, and the Dream Not Band.

The festival will also host acclaimed actors, directors, and writers such as Adil Hussain, Pratibha Ranta, Raghuvir Yadav, Ketan Mehta, Deepti Naval, Sameer Sharma, Anand Patwardhan, Deepa Shahi, Paritosh Sand and many more. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)