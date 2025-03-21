Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21 (ANI): Veteran actor Boman Irani rang in Navroze (Parsi New Year) with his family members at home.

Sharing memorable moments from the celebrations, Boman Irani on Instagram wrote, "It's that time of the year again--when our hearts are full, our plates are fuller, and our resolutions last exactly as long as the Pulav Daar does! #NavrozeMubarak to my family, friends, and all the amazing people I share this journey with... Here's to a year of love, laughter, and maybe fewer calories (who am I kidding?)"

Boman's home was filled with joy as the family got together, including his grandchild and their furry little family members. They prayed together, shared laughs, and enjoyed delicious sweets and dishes.

In the video, Boman Irani said, "Navroze is spring equinox day. We stand in front and thank a lot for what He has given us, and thank a lot for what He is about to give us. New beginning with family -- and it's now become everyone's Navroze."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Boman Irani is basking in the success of his directorial debut 'The Mehta Boys', which also stars Avinash Tiwari and Shreya Chaudhry. (ANI)

