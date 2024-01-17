Los Angeles [US], January 17 (ANI): American singer and songwriter Selena Gomez, who seemingly confirmed that she's dating producer Benny Blanco, attended the Primetime Emmy Awards with him, marking their first award show appearance together, reported People.

In the photos that are going viral on social media, the two can be seen posing together. Selena Gomez stole the show on the red carpet in her plunging sheer black sequin gown.

The 'Only Murders in the Building' actor arrived in style on the red carpet at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles. Selena's sheer dress featured a black and burgundy-coloured floral with mesh detailing. For glam, she opted for a statement diamond choker necklace and a dewy makeup look. She kept her hair tied up into a side-parted bun.

Earlier this month, a source told People that Gomez is "super happy and present" amid her new romance.

"She seems to be really feeling herself at the moment," the source told People. "Maybe that's Benny or maybe that's just where she's at personally and professionally."

"Everyone is so happy that she's happy," the insider added before revealing that her loved ones are "protective" of Gomez.

According to People, the couple threw a surprise pajama-themed birthday party for Gomez's BFF Nicola Peltz Beckham -- who turned 29 on Jan. 9 -- in photos posted on Jan. 13, as Gomez hosted guests at what appeared to be her home, while Blanco provided the tasty party food.

"I'm so grateful for all the beautiful and kind people in my life, all my best friends surprised me for my birthday with a pj night and we played games (my heaven!)," Nicola wrote as she shared a carousel post of the party shenanigans on Instagram.

"Thank you all so much for making me feel so loved," she continued. "I love you all so much and thank you Benny for making the best food everrrr and you and Sel for hosting ."

Gomez's hosting night with boyfriend Blanco comes after the pair -- whose romance was confirmed in December 2023 -- shared a romantic kissing photo from 2024 Golden Globes on January 7, reported People.

