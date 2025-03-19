Washington [US], March 19 (ANI): Selena Gomez and her fiance, Benny Blanco, are taking a break from planning their wedding to focus on their upcoming album, 'I Said I Love You First,' set to be released on March 21.

According to E! News, in a recent interview, Blanco revealed that Gomez is constantly coming up with new ideas for their wedding, saying, "I think every day she's planned a new wedding in her head."

However, the couple has decided to put their wedding plans on hold for now.

Instead, they are focusing on their music collaboration, which Gomez describes as a "special time" to create music together and put their love on display.

"I genuinely feel like this is such a special time that we get to apply it to this album and really just pour our heart into it, and completely translate what we feel and bring it to the world," Gomez said, as per E! News.

Blanco, 37, added that they are still taking in the excitement of their engagement and are not rushing into wedding planning.

"We're very much 'take it one day at a time'-type of people. We're still not over this moment," he said.

The couple's engagement was announced in December after Blanco proposed to Gomez at a romantic Taco Bell picnic.

They have been working on their album together in their in-home recording studio, which Gomez described as "the most intimate" recording experience she's ever had.

Their album, 'I Said I Love You First', is a personal and intimate project that combines their stories and experiences.

Gomez said, "This whole project embodies his stories combined with my stories. They have meanings that are really just personal to both of us." (ANI)

