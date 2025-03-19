Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are undoubtedly one of the most adored couples in the Indian TV scene. From public outings to collaborations on projects, the pair never misses an opportunity to showcase their love for each other. Karan and Tejasswi's wedding has been a hot topic ever since they officially confirmed their romance during their stint in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15. Now, their wedding rumours are making rounds online again, and this time, it seems the wait is finally over. Tejasswi Prakash's mother has confirmed that they are getting married in 2025. ‘For Me, You’ll Always Be the Winner’: Karan Kundrra’s Heartfelt Praise for Tejasswi Prakash Ahead of ‘Celebrity MasterChef’ Finale Will Melt TejRan Fans’ Hearts (Watch Video).

Tejasswi Prakash’s Mother Reveals Actress’ Wedding Plans With Karan Kundrra Set for 2025

During the latest episode of the Farah Khan-hosted culinary show, Celebrity MasterChef, Tejasswi Prakash's mother seemingly confirmed her daughter's marriage plans with Karan Karan Kundrra on national television. Farah Khan asked Tejasswi's mother, "Shaadi kab hogi?" (When will they marry?), to which the Naagin actress' mother confirmed that it is scheduled to take place in 2025 and said, "Issi saal hogi" (It will happen this year).

Farah then congratulated Tejasswi upon hearing the news, to which she responded, "Aise kuch baat nahi hui hai". (There’s nothing like that). Talking about her wedding plans on the show, the actress said, "I am not big on that. I am okay with a court marriage. Hum log phir ghumenge, aish karenge types," hinting that she wishes to have a simple court marriage with her beau Karan. Karan Kundrra Kisses Girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash and Her Reaction Is Too Cute To Miss (Watch Video).

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, one of the most talked-about couples on Indian television, met and fell in love during their stint on Bigg Boss 16. Thereafter, the duo has been grabbing headlines with their mushy romance, be it through PDAs or cute social media posts.

