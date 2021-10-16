Washington [US], October 16 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Selena Gomez recently candidly spoke about how growing up in the spotlight affected her mental health.

According to People magazine, in a cover story interview on Friday for a beauty magazine, Gomez discussed her approach to beauty and mental health -- and revealed she felt an "immense amount of pressure" to be a good role model.

"There was this immense amount of pressure I had growing up that I felt like I needed to be a good role model," Gomez told the outlet, adding "And then I felt like maybe that was just unrealistic, and my life became very public really quickly, and I didn't know that I was going through my own journey with mental health at the time."

She continued, "It was really confusing growing up, and once people created this narrative of my life, I realized I can't be quiet anymore. I have to just address what needs to be addressed, and that's me reclaiming my story, which is, 'OK, yeah, I was definitely going through a hard time, and this is why, and this is what I deal with'."

Gomez explained that she realized she could connect to others through her experiences and her struggles with mental health.

She further told the outlet, "Ever since I've been open about my own journey, I have people come up to me all the time and tell me about what they've walked through. Or just people that have completely grown up with me, or are exactly my age and watched Disney and now are going to be 30."

"I love connecting to people. If I have this platform, I might as well use it for something good, because that's what keeps me going," the 'Wolves' singer continued, as per People magazine.

Friday also marked the release of Gomez's collaboration with Coldplay, 'Let Somebody Go', which is featured in their album 'Music of Spheres', that was also released yesterday.

In honour of the release, she shared an Instagram post and thanked the band fronted by Chris Martin. "'Let Somebody Go' is out now! Thank you @Coldplay for inviting me to be a part of this beautiful project," Gomez captioned the post.

Gomez is also currently starring on Hulu's 'Only Murders in the Building' alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short. Meanwhile, season 3 of the HBO Max cooking show 'Selena + Chef' will premiere on October 28 and a recent trailer showed off her bleached blonde hair! (ANI)

