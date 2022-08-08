Washington [US], August 8 (ANI): Seth Meyers, the host of the chat show 'Late Night with Seth Meyers', has revealed that this past season David Letterman was still nervous when he was invited as a guest to celebrate the show's 40th anniversary,

According to Deadline, Letterman was the original host of NBC's 12:30 am talk show, and returned for an interview on the show's anniversary in February.

Meyers spoke during a Deadline event and said that Letterman still checked in with him during commercial breaks.

"The funny thing about Letterman is I think he said something along the lines of, 'I hope that's all okay,'" Meyers said.

"He is forever a man of great humility but it is shocking to me that I was in a position to tell David Letterman, 'Yeah, you're doing great. Don't worry, David Letterman, you are on a talk show and you're doing great," he added.

Having Letterman in the house kept Meyers and his staff in check. "The hardest thing about having David Letterman around is not blowing smoke the whole time because he would hate that," Meyers said.

'Late Night with Seth Meyers' has been nominated this year for Outstanding Variety Talk Series for the first time since Meyers took over in 2014.

As the only 12:30 show nominated in the category, the host credits DVR and online replays with reaching Emmy voters and audiences. The show is also nominated for directing, and its segment 'Corrections' is up in the short form content category, as per Deadline. (ANI)

