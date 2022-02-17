Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17 (ANI): Filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar and television personality Shibani Dandekar's pre-wedding festivities began in Mumbai on Thursday.

Pictures from the duo's pre-wedding festivities have been doing rounds on the internet. Farhan's stepmother Shabana Azmi and Shibani's sisters Anusha and Apeksha Dandekar and close friends Rhea Chakraborty, and Amrita Arora can be seen with other guests at the 'Toofaan' actor's Mumbai home.

Also Read | The Diplomat: Keri Russell to Lead Netflix’s Upcoming Political Drama.

For the festivities, Shabana was seen decked in a mustard outfit, which she accessorised with gold jewellery. The veteran actor was also seen sporting light makeup, with her hair tied in a neat bun, adorned with pink and white coloured flowers.

Shibani's sister younger sister Anusha Dandekar looked resplendent in a yellow frilled saree, She kept her hair curly loose and accessorised them with a maangtika. Apeksha was also seen in a pastel blue dress adorned with pompom jewellery.

Also Read | Bigg Boss Telugu OTT: Tejaswi Madivada Gives It a Nod for the Reality Show.

Rhea was also spotted arriving at the venue in a yellow lehenga choli paired with matching jewellery. Amrita also opted for a lemon-coloured embroidered outfit with matching shoes.

A glimpse of the groom-to-be Farhan was also seen as he entered the building complex. He was seen dressed in casuals.

Earlier this week, Farhan also shared a glimpse at his bachelor party. Taking to Instagram, he shared a picture with his friends including Ritesh Sidhwani and Shakeel Ladak.

The snap also featured the cut-outs of Shibani and Farhan's faces. "The boys are back in town. #stagdaynightfever," he captioned the post. Shibani also commented on the post that read, "Umm... technically I am there too."

Farhan and Shibani, who have been dating for a while now, will be registering their wedding in Mumbai on February 21. Reportedly, the wedding celebrations will take place at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's Khandala farmhouse on Saturday, February 19. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)