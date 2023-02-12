Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 12 (ANI): Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's social drama film 'My Name is Khan' turned 13 on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, Dharma productions shared a picture which they captioned, "A film that tugs at heartstrings with lessons of faith, love, loss & family. Celebrating #13YearsOfMNIK."

Helmed by Karan Johar, the film was released in the year 2010 and was declared a blockbuster.

Shah Rukh received a lot of appreciation for his performance in the film.

Karan also took to his Instagram and wrote, "A super special film. A super special team. A spectacular time #13YearsOfMNIK."

Soon after the production house shared the poster fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"My fav movie. Inke Naina kaafi hai inse pyaar karne...naino ke aage joh taare bhi sharmaye," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "This film is soo pure. can't get over SRK's brilliant heart touching performance and Kajol's acting."

"We want more movies like "my name is Khan". Please," another fan commented.

Apart from Shah Rukh's brilliant acting, the film is also known for its soulful music.

Meanwhile, the 'Don' actor was recently seen in the action thriller film 'Pathaan' opposite actors Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand the film has collected over Rs 900 crore gross, worldwide.

He will be next seen in director Atlee's upcoming action thriller film 'Jawan' and in Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki'.

Kajol, on the other hand, was recently seen in the emotional drama film 'Salaam Venky' along with actor Vishal Jethwa.

Karan Johar will be soon making his directorial comeback with the upcoming romantic film 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' which stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in lead roles.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28, 2023. (ANI)

