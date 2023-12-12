Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 12 (ANI): A few days ahead of the release of his comedy-drama 'Dunki', superstar Shah Rukh Khan visited the famed Vaishno Devi Temple in Jammu.

On Tuesday, several videos and pictures of the 'Chak De India' actor surfaced on social media in which he could be seen walking along with the pilgrims amid security.

SRK kept it low profile and was seen donning a black jacket with a hood.

Previously, too, he visited the famous temple before the release of his comeback film 'Pathaan' in January and also before the release of 'Jawan'.

Talking about his next release 'Dunki', the film is all set to hit the theatres on December 21.

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors, Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, starring along with Shah Rukh Khan. 'Dunki' is a JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan.

Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, 'Dunki' is a heartwarming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores. It charts the arduous yet life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true. Drawn from real-life experiences, 'Dunki' is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories, and provides hilarious and heartbreaking answers.

Recently, the makers unveiled Dunki's official trailer titled 'Dunki: Drop 4' which offers a peek into the endearing world of Rajkumar Hirani. Opening with SRK onboard a train, setting the tone for the adventure that lies ahead. The video unit introduces the wonderfully whimsical characters starting with Hardy, played by SRK, who enters a picturesque village in Punjab and encounters a group of spirited friends - Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli, all sharing a common dream of travelling to London in pursuit of better opportunities and a better life for their loved ones back home. (ANI)

