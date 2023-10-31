Shah Rukh Khan, the Badshah of Bollywood, is a name synonymous with immense talent, charisma, and unmatched success. His ability to captivate audiences and bring a variety of characters to life has cemented his legacy as one of the world's most beloved actors. He already delivered two of the biggest blockbusters of 2023 and is all set to conquer the box office again with his next, Dunki. Ahead of Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday, Fans of Dunki Star Arrive From Nepal at Mannat (View Pics & Video)

As the actor turns 58 on November 2, let’s delve into his illustrious career to celebrate his 10 biggest box office hits. (based on the lifetime domestic net collections)

1. Jawan (2023) - 642.57 crore

In this action thriller directed by Atlee, Shah Rukh Khan takes on a dual role, showcasing his versatility and captivating the audience with his stellar performance. Interestingly, On SRK’s Birthday, Jawan will debut on OTT. Watch it on Netflix from November 2, 2023.

Watch Jawan Trailer

2. Pathaan (2023) - 543.05 crore

Shah Rukh Khan shines in this spy thriller directed by Siddharth Anand. In Pathaan, he plays the titular role, proving once again that he is the king of the silver screen. Pathaan is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Watch Pathaan Trailer

3. Raees (2017) - 137.51 crore

SRK portrayed the role of a gangster in this crime drama directed by Rahul Dholakia. His powerful performance left a lasting impact on the audience. Netflix holds the digital rights of this film and you can binge-watch Raees anytime from the comfort of your home.

Watch Raees Trailer

4. Dilwale (2015) - 148.72 crore

Paired opposite Kajol in this romantic comedy directed by Rohit Shetty, Shah Rukh Khan's on-screen chemistry and charm melted hearts worldwide. This film, also starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, is available on Netflix and Apple TV.

Watch Dilwale Trailer

5. Happy New Year (2014) - 203 crore

As the leader of an ensemble cast in this musical heist film directed by Farah Khan, Shah Rukh Khan wowed audiences with his charisma and dancing prowess with Deepika Padukone. Watch the film on Netflix. Shah Rukh Khan Tweets Video of 'The Sea of Love' Of Fans Outside Mannat, Thanks Them for Making His 57th Birthday Special!

Watch Happy New Year Trailer

6. Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012) - 120.85 crore

Late Yash Chopra's romantic drama saw Shah Rukh Khan in a love triangle with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, leaving fans swooning over his emotive performance. Jab Tak Hai Jaan is streaming online for all the Prime Video subscribers.

Watch Jab Tak Hai Jaan Trailer

7. Don 2 (2011) - 106.71 crore

Reprising his iconic role as ‘Don’ in this crime action film directed by Farhan Akhtar, Shah Rukh Khan dazzled audiences with his charismatic portrayal. You can rent this film on both Netflix as well as Amazon Prime Video.

Watch Don 2 Trailer

8. Ra.One (2011) - 114.29 crore

Shah Rukh Khan's foray into the superhero genre, under the direction of Anubhav Sinha, showcased his versatility as a scientist and a superhero, marking a new milestone in his career. Ra.One is available on Eros Now and Zee5 for free.

Watch Ra.One Trailer

9. Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008) - 84.68 crore

In this romantic comedy directed by Aditya Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan's endearing performance struck a chord with fans, making it a heartwarming success. Witness Anushka and SRK’s chemistry again on Prime Video and Apple TV.

Watch Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi Trailer

10. Om Shanti Om (2007) - 78.17 crore

This film is directed by Farah Khan and Shah Rukh Khan plays a double role. Om Shanti Om not only became a box office hit but also reaffirmed his position as the ultimate entertainer. Go back in time and rekindle the story of ‘Shanti’ and ‘Om’ on Disney+ Hotstar.

Watch Om Shanti Om Trailer

These films span a spectrum of genres, showcasing Shah Rukh Khan's remarkable range as an actor. From thrilling action dramas to heartwarming romances, the superstar has conquered them all. We can’t deny that his cinematic journey continues to be a source of delight for movie enthusiasts worldwide. Happy Birthday, King Khan!

