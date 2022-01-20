After suffering from a severe COVID-19 infection, actor Shaheer Sheikh's father passed away. Actor Aly Goni confirmed the unfortunate news on his Twitter account. "Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. May Allah rest uncle's soul in peace bhai @Shaheer_S, stay strong bhai," he tweeted. Shaheer Sheikh’s Father Is on Ventilator Support After Suffering From Severe COVID-19 Infection; Actor Asks Fans To Keep Him in Their Prayers.

Shaheer's father was on a ventilator. Two days ago only, Shaheer requested everyone to pray for his father's recovery. "My dad is on a ventilator, suffering from a severe covid infection... pls keep him in your prayers," he had written. RIP Ibrahim Ashk: Lyricist-Poet Known For Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, Koi Mil Gaya Songs, Dies of COVID-19 Complications at 70.

Check Out Aly Goni's Tweet Below:

Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un 🙏🏼 May Allah rest uncle’s soul in peace bhai @Shaheer_S stay strong bhai ❤️ — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) January 19, 2022

Shaheer is best known for his role in the TV show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi.

