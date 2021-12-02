Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2 (ANI): A soulful track 'Mehram' from Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film 'Jersey' has been released.

Sung by Sachet Tandon, 'Mehram' is a soulful song. The track's sequence sees Shahid manifesting his desire of turning cricketer once again for the love of his son.

Also Read | Marakkar Movie Review: Mohanlal's Grand Epic Sees Its Visual Splendour Shipwrecked by Its Clumsy Storytelling (LatestLY Exclusive).

Sharing the link of the song on Twitter, Shahid wrote, "#Mehram... the loving comforter. The heart of our film. Hope you feel the depth of its emotion. Presenting our first song from #Jersey."

Sachet has also expressed his happiness of working on the song.

Also Read | Music Icon Clarence Avant’s Wife Jacqueline Avant Shot Dead in Beverly Hills Home.

"We have made Mehram with all our love and passion. It's a song that you listen to when you're having a bad day but still have your go-getter spirit fuelled with adrenaline. We hope you enjoy the song as much as we loved making it for you," he said.

Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, 'Jersey' revolves around Arjun (Shahid), a failed cricketer who decides to fulfill his dream of representing Team India for his son. The film will release in theatres on December 31. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)