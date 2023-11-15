Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 (ANI): Actor Sharad Kelkar will be seen in a sports drama titled 'Slum Golf'.

The project follows the aspirational journey of a young boy from the slums in Mumbai who is constantly aiming high and chasing big dreams and ultimately fulfilling his goal. Mayur More, and Arjan Singh Aujla are also a part of 'Slum Golf'.

Directed by Sujay Dahake, 'Slum Golf' revolves around the rousing journey of Pawan, from the slum areas of Mumbai to the glory of the golf course, read a statement.

On Wednesday, the makers unveiled the show's teaser, which gives a peek into his journey of pursuing his passion for golf and how he tackles real-life problems, juggling between finances, relations, and his ambition. He then meets coach Rane, a mentor whose support and guidance mark a turning point in his life. Pawan not only learns the technicalities of the sport but also gains invaluable life lessons, equipping him to pursue his goal.

Excited about the project, Sharad said, "Slum Golf is a project that is very close to my heart, as this is a story that beautifully captures the beauty of Mumbai, a city of dreams and if you have passion and determination in you nothing can stop you from achieving your goal. I hope that the series leaves the audiences with a word of thought and motivates them to never give up on their goals."

'Slum Golf' will be out on Amazon miniTV. (ANI)

