Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha penned the sweetest birthday note for his 'most elegant' fellow celebrity Sharmila Tagore, who turned 77-year-old on Wednesday. Taking to his Twitter handle, Sinha wrote, "Warm & loving birthday wishes for the most elegant, stylish, gorgeous Sharmila Tagore. Wishing her all the very best for the years ahead. #HappyBirthday."

Sharmila and Sinha have worked together for films-- 'Shaitaan' (1974), 'Do Shatru' (1976), 'Aa Gale Lag Jaa' (1973). Sharmila Tagore made her acting debut with Satyajit Ray's 'Apur Sansar' in 1959. She made her Bollywood debut with 'Kashmir Ki Kali' in 1964, co-starring opposite Shammi Kapoor.

Shatrughan Sinha's Birthday Wish For Sharmila Tagore

The legendary actor went on to deliver successful films including 'Aradhana', Chupke Chupke, and Amar Prem.

