Washington [US], December 2 (ANI): On the heels of his breakup from singer Camila Cabello, singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes dropped a slow, heart-rending track.

The 23-year-old singer released the emotional breakup ballad titled 'It'll Be Okay' on Wednesday, exactly two weeks after he and Cabello called it quits following two years of dating.

Mendes informed his fans and followers about the song release on his Instagram account, writing, "it'll be okay out now."

Mendes' latest single, which fans are already speculating is about the couple's recent separation, included lyrics: "Are we gonna make it?/ Is this gonna hurt?" and "I start to imagine a world where we don't collide/ It's making me sick but we'll heal and the sun will rise."

In the soft, piano-backed melancholic track, Mendes detailed the end of a turbulent relationship as he sings, "the future we dreamed of is fading to black."

He sings going into the chorus, "We don't have to stay/ I will love you either way / It'll be OK."

Mendes first announced the song's release on Tuesday, teasing lyrics that said, "Are we gonna make it? / Is this gonna hurt?"

On the morning of the song's release day, the singer shared a photo of a sun illuminating a beach with an orange glow to social media. He wrote, "It feels like I havnt truly connected with you guys in a while. I miss you. I hope you love this song."

'It'll Be Okay' comes two weeks to the day that Mendes and Cabello announced their breakup with a joint statement shared on social media.

The two shared a joint statement to their respective Instagram Stories on November 17, writing, "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends."

"We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward, Camila and Shawn," the statement concluded.

As per People magazine, the singers were friends for several years before they started dating in July 2019.

Mendes said his most recent single, 'Summer of Love', was inspired by the idyllic first few months of lockdown, in which the couple quarantined together in Miami. "It feels good. It was like writing about the first couple of months actually in the lockdown. Camila and I were so lucky because we were able to just kind of be in a still moment, and it was the first time in the past six years that we've been just able to relax and not work at all," he said in an interview with Audacy Check In.

"We were going on bike rides around Miami, and it just felt really beautiful," he added.

Still, a source previously told People magazine that once their schedules picked up again, things just weren't the same.

"They had this intense relationship last year and spent months together during the lockdown in Miami. They both seemed very happy and looked like they enjoyed having a break from working," the source said.

"Things are different now, though. It's more back to normal life. They have careers that are taking them in different directions. They went from spending every day together to now not really spending any time together," the source added. (ANI)

