Cricket and Bollywood are often called the twin engines of the Indian entertainment industry. And it's always a treat to watch the stars of the respective fields coming together and forming a bond. On Monday, cricketer Shikhar Dhawan dropped a stylish picture with Bollywood's one of the most loved stars Akshay Kumar. Selfiee Stars Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi Dance With Fans in Moving Mumbai Metro on 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari' (Watch Video).

Taking to Instagram, Shikhar posted the image in which he is seen sharing smiles with Akshay. Dressed in black shirt and black pants, Shikhar looked dapper. On the other hand, Akshay is seen in an ethnic outfit. "With an amazing person Inside Out @akshaykumar," Shikhar captioned the post.

Shikhar and Akshay's picture has garnered several likes and comments. "kya baat hai," a social media user commented. "Bhaut khoob," another one wrote.Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay is currently busy promoting his film Selfiee. The film is an official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Driving License, which starred Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles. Shikhar Dhawan Enacts Amitabh Bachchan’s Famous Dialogue in Latest Instagram Video, Leaves Fans in Splits.

Check The Post Which Shikhar Dhawan Shared:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial)

Helmed by Raj Mehta, the film also stars Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Diana Penty in the lead roles. It is all set to hit the theatres on February 24. Shikhar is considered one of the best Indian openers, especially in the ODIs. The left-handed opener has represented the side in 167 ODIs and 68 T20Is so far, while making 34 appearances in the longest format of the game.