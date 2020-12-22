Dashing Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan might be away from the cricket field but that doesn't stop him from entertaining his fans. Taking to Instagram, the southpaw shared yet another intriguing video in which he can be seen mimicking Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan's famous dialogue from 1981 Bollywood movie, 'Kalia.' While the left-handed batsman is mouthing the dialogue with swag, his friend is dressed like a police officer. "Gabbar jahan khada hota hai, line wahi se shuru hoti hai," the southpaw – who is nicknamed as Gabbar – wrote while sharing the clip on the picture-sharing website. Shikhar Dhawan Gives Befitting Reply to Netizen Who Made Distasteful Comment on His Instagram Post.

The video didn't take long in getting viral as fans were left in splits after coming across Dhawan's antics. While several flooded the comment section with laughing emojis, many also advised the cricketer to try various videos. In fact, the likes of Rashid Khan and Harbhajan Singh also commented in delight. Meanwhile, let's look at the 35-year-old's latest antics. Shikhar Dhawan Birthday Special: Quick Facts About the Team India and Delhi Capitals Opening Batsman.

Watch Video:

Dhawan's last assignment was down under where he participated in three ODIs and as many T20Is against Australia. He enjoyed a decent outing against the Men in Yellow as he smashed a couple of half-centuries, playing a crucial role in India's three victories in limited-overs series.

While the swashbuckling batsman is back home alongside many limited-overs specialists, one troop is still in Australia – battling it out in the Test series. India didn't make a remarkable start to the series as they suffered a humiliating eight-wicket loss in the series opener. Also, expectant father Virat Kohli will fly back home and miss the remainder of the tour while Mohammed Shami is ruled out with an injury.

