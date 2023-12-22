Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 21 (ANI): As actor Govinda turned a year older today, several celebs took to social media and extended heartfelt wishes.

Taking to Instagram, actor Ayushmann Khurrana shared a throwback picture on his stories and wrote, "Happy B'day Govinda Sir."

Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a video with Govinda on her Instagram stories which she captioned, "Happy birthday. May this day bring you loads of peace, love, and all that your heart desires. May you continue to entertain and enthrall us for years to come."

Kajol shared a throwback picture with the 'Coolie No. 1' actor on her Instagram stories which she captioned," Here's to another year of being the only #HeroNo1. Happy birthday."

Actor Chunky Panday shared a throwback picture and wrote, "Happy Happy birthday my dearest @govinda_herono1."

Actor Raveena Tandon penned a special wish for her darling friend and actor Govinda on his birthday.

Raveena shared the video of their first song from the film 'Dulhe Raja', which was released in 1998 and reminisced about their first collaboration in the film industry.

Along with a video, she penned a sweet note, "My dearest Darling friend Chichi, @govinda_herono1 This was our first song together after many misses of getting a chance to work with each other, we finally started Dulhe Raja, with the blessings of Kali Mata , and Harmesh ji at the helm. After the very first shot of this song together , I knew this is the beginning of a very long association. Here's to our films and friendship together for so many years! Happy Happy Birthday my friend @govinda_herono1 ! Chiranjeevibhava Jai Bholenath! Samarthobhava, Aayushmaanbhava."

Govinda is among the best comic actors the Indian cinema has ever seen. During the 90s, he was at the top of his career and delivered some evergreen superhit comedy films for which he got a lot of appreciation.

Some of his best films are 'Dulhe Raja', 'Coolie No 1', 'Hero No 1', 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', and 'Haseena Maan Jayegi' among others. (ANI)

