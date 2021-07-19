Mumbai, July 19: Actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was on Monday night arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly creating pornographic films and publishing them through some mobile applications.

"Businessman Raj Kundra has been arrested by the Crime Branch in a case relating to the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. He appears to be the key conspirator. We have sufficient evidence regarding this," Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale said.

The case was registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. Businessman Raj Kundra, Husband of Shilpa Shetty, Arrested for Allegedly Producing Porn Films and Publishing Them Through Some Apps.

"We have arrested Raj Kundra in this case on July 19, 2021, as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidence regarding this. The investigation is in progress please," Nagrale said in a statement.

