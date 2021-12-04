Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 4 (ANI): The last rites of veteran Kannada filmmaker-actor Shivaram, who died today at 83, would be performed with full state honours, state Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday.

Speaking to the media after paying his last respects to Shivaram, Bommai said, "Shivaram has carved a niche for himself in the world of art. He had breathed life into every character he played as an actor. Most of his movies notched big success."

"He had bagged the national award as the producer of 'Upasane'. He had close association with reputed directors like Puttannakanagal. His life was not confined to the film industry. He had a strong connect with spirituality too," he added.

Born on January 28, 1938, in a Tamil Brahmin family, Shivaram was a versatile actor who played various roles ranging from hero to supporting character in over 60 movies, besides directing and producing films.

His contribution to the Kannada film industry was immense. He has left his stamp as assistant director, director, producer and actor in his six-decade-long professional life in Kannada filmdom.

The veteran made a mark as an actor in films like 'Sharapanjara', 'Shubhamangala', 'Nagarahavu' directed by Puttanna Kanagal.

Shivaram was reportedly hospitalized after collapsing at his residence in Bengaluru on Tuesday night. (ANI)

