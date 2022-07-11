Mumbai, Jul 11 (PTI) Bollywood star John Abraham has started shooting for Dinesh Vijan's action thriller "Tehran", the makers said on Monday.

Maddock Films, Vijan's production banner, shared the first-look video of Abraham on its official Twitter page.

"Lights. Camera. Time for some ACTION! #Tehran shoot begins. Starring @TheJohnAbraham. Directed by #ArunGopalan and produced by #DineshVijan, #SandeepLeyzell, @ShobhnaYadava. Written by @writish and @ashishpverma. @bakemycakefilms," the production house said in a tweet.

Inspired by true events, "Tehran" is written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma and marks the feature directorial debut of ad filmmaker Arun Gopalan.

"Tehran" is a Maddock Films production in association with Bake My Cake Films. Besides Vijan, Shobhna Yadav and Sandeep Leyzell are also credited as producers on the film.

Abraham will next be seen in "EK Villain Returns", which is slated to be released in theatres on July 29.

