A short film, being produced by the son of a policeman who along with his wife was killed by terrorists in 2005, would be a tribute to people who sacrificed their lives in restoring peace in Jammu and Kashmir, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said on Saturday. He was speaking at the title launch of the film, Ababil, being produced by founder of Zingara Bash Films Waseem Ashraf, at police headquarters here. “The idea of the initiative is to highlight the sacrifices of civilians and policemen in the fight against terrorism over the past three decades." Jammu and Kashmir: Citizens Can Now Get Medical Fitness and Age Certificate on DigiLocker.

"This film would be a tribute to the people who understood their duty and sacrificed their lives in restoring peace and normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir,” Singh said. The film would also be a message to misguided people that patriotism and protecting society is the ultimate duty of every individual. Waseem, the producer of the film, is the eldest son of a head constable, Mohd Ashraf, who along with his wife Naseer Bano, was shot dead by terrorists at their home in Rajouri district in 2005. At the title launch ceremony, the DGP appreciated the makers of the film for the idea and said it would highlight the conspiracy of dragging the youth towards destruction, besides showcasing the sacrifice of the people who stood for the country.

“The film would also underline the sacrifices of policemen in protecting the sovereignty and integrity of the country and would definitely touch the hearts of people. The concept is different, appreciable,” Singh said. The DGP appreciated Additional Director General of Police, Jammu, Mukesh Singh and his team for their support to the makers of the film. The ADGP, Jammu, said he felt sharing the concept with the people immediately after Waseem Ashraf met him and narrated the idea. Terror Attack in Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army Continues Search Operation in Rajouri, Poonch to Nab Terrorists After Five Soldiers Martyred in Terror Strike.

“Waseem has witnessed the ill effects of terrorism more closely as his father and mother both were martyred by terrorists when he was only 14,” he said. Waseem expressed his gratitude to the police organisation for its support and cooperation. “The concept of the film is to spread awareness among the youth lured by anti-national elements with wrong perspectives to indulge in subversive or anti-national activities,” he said, adding the film's story is written and will be directed by Karamat Gorsi.