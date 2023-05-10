Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 10 (ANI): Actor Shraddha Kapoor never misses a chance to amaze fans with beautiful pictures. Shraddha, on Wednesday, took to her Instagram and shared several photos, in which she is seen sporting a messy hair look.

The 'Aashiqui 2' actor looked adorable in her new haircut.

Sharing the pictures, she captioned the post, "Dil chota mat karo, baal karo".

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsDTeqDJkEk/

The pictures, featured her wearing a pink t-shirt that she paired with a pull-on style denim pants and white sneakers. In the first picture, the actor took a no-makeup selfie and poses towards the camera. She is taking support of the wooden bed with her back. A lot of colourful pillows can be seen in the background.

In the following picture, she poses with a cute smile with closed eyes, carrying a cup in one hand.

This new cute avatar of Shraddha left her fans wondering if it's the new look for her next film. No matter if the guess is right or not, the cute looks of Shraddha are always well received on the internet as the audience love to see the pretty side of the actor.

A fan commented, "Loving the new haircut. Feeling to do the same "

"Is this new look for a new project??", another fan reacted.

She also posted on of the photos in her Instagram story and captioned it, "Jinke baal chote hote hain, unke dil bada hota hai".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha was last seen in Luv Ranjan-directed 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar', opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

She will be next seen in the upcoming horror comedy film 'Stree 2' opposite Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana and Pankaj Tripathi. The film is all set to hit the theatres in August 2024. (ANI)

