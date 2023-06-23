Do you still remember Pankaj Tripathi's dialogue "Wo Stree... Hai Kuch bhi kar sakti hai" from the horror comedy film Stree? On Friday, actor Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram account and revealed that one thing Stree cannot do. The Aashiqui 2 actor shared a post shared by director Amar Kaushik on her stories which she captioned, "Who Stree hai, who kuch bhi kar sakti hai. Bas hassi nahi rok sakti," followed by a laughing emoticon. Amar dropped a couple of pictures of the ABCD 2 actor in which she could be seen sitting on a sofa and holding a tablet.

Here's What Stree Can't Do

Shraddha's Photos Shared by Amar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amar Kaushik (@amarkaushik)

In the pictures, she flaunted her 'desi-look' as she donned a pink floral suit and opted for a no make-up look. In the second picture, she could be seen laughing. He captioned the post "Ohh Stree, Tu kaun hai??? Tera naam kya??" What caught the attention of fans was the text "Oo Stree Kal Aana", on the wall behind her back. Soon after the director poster the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. "Oo stree jaldi aana", a fan wrote. Another fan commented, "Omgggggg can't wait." "Can't wait for this," a user wrote. Shraddha will be reuniting with actors Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee and Pankaj Tripathi in Stree 2. Stree 2: Varun Dhawan to Cameo in Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Starrer; to Reprise His Bhediya Character - Reports.

Makers of the upcoming horror comedy film officially announced their film at a grand event in Mumbai in April where the team enacted a skit to announce the release date of the horror comedy sequel. The team revealed that Stree 2 is set to release in August 2024. Helmed by Amar Kaushik, Stree was released in the year 2018 and was declared a blockbuster hit. Rajkummar and Aparshakti also had a cameo in Varun Dhawan's horror comedy film Bhediya which was released in November last year. The makers of Bhediya also announced the sequel of the film. At the gala, Varun unveiled the logo of Bhediya 2 and even made a wolf sound, expressing his excitement. Meanwhile, Shraddha will also be seen in the Naagin trilogy.