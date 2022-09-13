Manali (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 13 (ANI): Actor Sidharth Malhotra is currently in Manali for the shoot of 'Yodha' and he has been making sure to enjoy the beauty of the hilly area to the fullest.

A video has been doing the rounds on the internet in which Sidharth is seen cycling in the hills and relishing the beauty of nature as part of his workout regime.

Sidharth did not forget to wear a helmet for his safety.

Reacting to the video, a social media user commented, "he is so fit."

"Cycling in hills is one of the best feelings," another one wrote.

Exercising in the midst of nature is always a welcome change.

In February, Sidharth gave fans a sneak peek into his robust exercise session.

In an Instagram video, two gymnastic rings were seen hanging parallel to each other from a tree branch and raising his hands to grasp them, Sid lifted his full body weight off the ground.

Holding a gymnastic ring in each hand while hanging in the air, Sidharth bent his knees uptil his chest and attempted to roll over the other side, forming a complete 360 degrees turn with his body.

After seeing Sidharth's workout videos, fans are eagerly waiting to see Sidharth's action-packed avatar in Yodha. (ANI)

