Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 10 (ANI): Bollywood celebrities Sidharth Malhotra and Karan Johar added oomph on the runway with their walk at the fifth edition of the Ajio Luxe Wkend in Mumbai.

Donning a satin blue color blazer that he paired with trousers, Sidharth looked super hot as he slayed the ramp. He elevated his look with Tyaani's signature uncut diamond pieces.

Karan Johar who was dressed in all white. He styled his white satin shirt and trousers with a blazer trench. His look was accentuated with diamond necklace and an emerald brooch.

Themed "The Gilded Hour," the gala brought together the creme de la creme of fashion, art, and design.

Day 1 also welcomed a stellar guest list, including leading designers, influencers, celebrities, and industry pioneers. Notable attendees included Malaika Arora, Kunal Rawal and Varun Sood among others.

Malaika, who attended the show, also took to Instagram and shared pictures of Karan and Sidharth.

Meanwhile, on the directorial front, Karan is expected to helm an untitled series for Netflix. The production is slated to begin soon.

On the other hand, Sidharth will be seen with Janhvi Kapoor in Dinesh Vijan's upcoming film 'Param Sundari'.The film will be a cross-cultural love story set against the scenic backwaters of Kerala. Directed by Tushar Jalota, Param Sundari is set to release in theatres on July 25, 2025. (ANI)

