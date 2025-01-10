The teaser of Bhasad Macha, the first song from Deva, has already set the internet ablaze—get ready for the full song, out tomorrow at 11 AM! After an electrifying film teaser, Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films’ action thriller Deva has become one of the most anticipated films of the year. Building on the hype, the makers released a teaser of Bhasad Macha, showcasing Shahid Kapoor in his wildest avatar yet. Now, the countdown begins for the song’s grand release tomorrow at 11 AM! ‘Deva’: Shahid Kapoor Unveils Teaser, Calls It His ‘Most Challenging Film Yet’ (Watch Video).

Adding to the excitement, the makers shared a stunning still of Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde, capturing their undeniable chemistry and edgy avatars. The picture has fans buzzing, further fueling anticipation for this high-energy track. Sharing the announcement, the team posted the still with the caption: “This Vibe #BhasadMacha out tomorrow at 11 AM. #Deva hits cinemas on 31st January.” ILT20 2025 Opening Ceremony: ‘Deva’ Actors Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde To Perform Their Song ‘Bhasad Macha’ at Inaugural Event in Dubai.

‘Deva’ Song ‘Bhasad Macha’ To Drop on Jan 11 at 11 AM

Directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, Deva is all set to light up theatres on January 31, 2025. An electrifying and explosive action thriller you won’t want to miss!